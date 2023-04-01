Omaha VA Medical Center Police Services to conduct active shooter training

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha VA Medical Center Police Services will conduct an active shooter training on Saturday.

The Omaha VA Medical Center Police Services will conduct a 4-hour Active Shooter Response Training Exercise in collaboration with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The training exercise will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. within the Omaha VAMC’s new Ambulatory Care Center located at 4101 Woolworth Avenue in Omaha. The exercise is designed to provide the VA’s law enforcement team, and supporting law enforcement and emergency response agencies, an opportunity to train in a safe yet realistic environment.

Patient care will not be impacted by the exercise.

Only exercise participants will be allowed to enter the Ambulatory Care Center during this time.

During the training exercise, the public may see an increased uniformed law enforcement and emergency response presence on the Omaha VA Medical Center campus, especially immediately in front of the Ambulatory Care Center. This presence is part of the planned training exercise.

