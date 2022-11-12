Omaha VFW Post 2503 offers free spaghetti dinners for veterans Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The VFW Post 2503 offered free spaghetti dinners to all veterans Friday. They say it's not just about the food, but also about introducing younger veterans to the benefits of the VFW.

Ryan Sudbeck, a member of the Army National Guard, spoke about what VFW has to offer to veterans.

“The VFW is one of the biggest proponents in benefits for veterans, both currently active, as well as retired,” he said. “A couple years back, they had a big pushback with the education for active service members. As far as what they were getting as far as dollar amounts and amounts and stuff and the VFW was the biggest player that got all their education benefits back for them."

But Sudbeck said it goes beyond that.

“It's my second home. I slept here so many nights when I was working here. I mean, this is one of my favorite places to go in Omaha. I moved across town and I still drive all the way back up just to be here.”

Sudbeck has volunteered for more than a decade and encourages others to do the same.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.