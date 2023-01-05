Omaha vocal group Résonance to perform Amahl and the Night Visitors opera

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha vocal group Resonance is starting the new year with an Epiphany celebration on the twelfth day of Christmas with their production of Amahl and the Night Visitors.

The hour-long opera follows a shepherd boy with a disability who is visited by the three kings as he and his mother make the journey to Bethlehem.

It's a collaboration with Trinity Episcopal Cathedral and the Heartland Conservatory of Dance and will be performed with a live orchestra.

Some cast members include 13-year-old Liam Richardson who plays the title role of Amahl and Metropolitan Opera star Kevin Short as King Balthazar.

Organizers said it's a story about acts of kindness and giving.

"The music is absolutely beautiful... the story is heart-rending. Whenever there's a miracle that involves a child, I mean, really, that's going to be fantastic," said conductor Ernest Richardson. "And it's also so timely. We've been thinking about gifts, we've been thinking about the season, and this particular story talks about selfless giving."

Performances take place Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the cathedral near 18th and Capitol streets.

It's open to the public with a free-will donation suggested.

