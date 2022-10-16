Omaha volunteers help repair bikes to be given away on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Do you remember your first bike? Well, many around the community, haven't yet had that moment.

A group known as Free Bikes 4 Kidz is working to change that.

They've collected close to 500 pre-used bikes. On Saturday, volunteers worked to clean them up and repair them.

The organization will team up with other nonprofits to give bikes away to local kids in December.

Organizational leaders say kids should have that experience.

"I mean most of us that are probably watching this had a bike when we were a kid, but you'd be surprised by the number of kids in our community that don't have a bike. Either their family can't afford one or maybe they don't have anyone looking out for them to get them a bike," said Kevin Thompson.

The Omaha chapter just opened, but there are 17 other chapters nationwide.

3 News Now anchor Mary Nelson and reporter Molly Hudson helped clean bikes on Saturday.

