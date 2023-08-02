Omaha volunteers stuff backpacks with school supplies for local students in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's almost time for kids to head back to school and volunteers as well as organizations are making sure they have the supplies they need.

Staff from KPMG worked with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands to stuff backpacks with school supplies. It's part of the United Way of the Midlands' Day of Service.

All of the supplies are donated and given to kids in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, as well as their family members.

“Back to school comes every year. It can be a financial hardship for some families and we really want to try to lessen that burden. So it's really important for us to do as much as we can. Families shouldn't have to worry about if they can afford a notebook or pencils to send their kids off to school,” said Emma Steeve, marketing and outreach manager at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands.

The backpacks will be handed out at a back-to-school picnic on Sunday.

About 150 kids have RSVP'd and organizers say that's about how many backpacks they can put together.

