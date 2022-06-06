Omaha walk marks 5th anniversary of Zachary Bearheels' in-custody death

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Five years ago Sunday, Zachary Bearheels was killed and on Sunday, the Indigenous community walked to remember him.

The walk began at the bus station on 16th and Jackson Streets before participants made their way to the Bucky's gas station on 60th and Center Streets, where he was killed.

The 29-year-old Native American man was traveling back home to Oklahoma in 2017 when he was asked to get off the bus in Omaha while suffering a mental health crisis.

Those close to him say he made his way to Bucky's before he died in police custody.

Three of the four officers involved were reinstated by OPD. The fourth officer was acquitted of charges but fired from the police department.

On Sunday, activists say they walked that same path to honor Bearheels, seek justice and work to prevent the deaths of people of color by the hands of police.

RELATED: Former Omaha Police officer Scotty Payne acquitted by jury

Scotty Payne acquitted by jury

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.