Omaha 'Walk & Roll for Disabilities' event sees its largest turnout Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The largest-ever Walk & Roll for Disabilities was held this Sunday.

The event is put on by the Meyer Foundation for Disabilities and it raises money for adult recreational programming at UNMC’s Munroe-Meyer Institute.

Pre-walk activities included face painting and photos with the 501st Legion, a group of volunteers who dress as Star Wars characters.

This year’s event had the largest number of registered participants ever, with more than 350 people registered.

