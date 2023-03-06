Watch Now
Omaha 'Walk & Roll for Disabilities' event sees its largest turnout Sunday

Posted at 11:40 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 12:40:20-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The largest-ever Walk & Roll for Disabilities was held this Sunday.

The event is put on by the Meyer Foundation for Disabilities and it raises money for adult recreational programming at UNMC’s Munroe-Meyer Institute.

Pre-walk activities included face painting and photos with the 501st Legion, a group of volunteers who dress as Star Wars characters.

This year’s event had the largest number of registered participants ever, with more than 350 people registered.

