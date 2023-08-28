Omaha walk run bike raises money and awareness for Huntington's disease

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday dozens of people made the trek around Lake Zorinksy Park to help raise money and awareness for Huntington's disease.

The event was put on by the Huntington's Disease Society of America and many of the folks running were there to support family members and friends.

Organizers were hoping to raise $28,000 to help support research that will hopefully find a cure for the disease.

"It means everything. I've got kids that are at risk for it. Family is everything, that's kind of our slogan."

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America provides vital support and services to improve the lives of the more than 150 Nebraskan families affected by Huntington’s disease.

They offer resources for families and support research to find a cure.

