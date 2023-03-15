Omaha woman arrested for child endangerment in Fremont County Iowa

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (KMTV) — An Omaha woman has been arrested in Fremont County, Iowa for child endangerment.

According to police, on Tuesday around 9:31 p.m., the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevy Camaro near the 7.5-mile marker southbound interstate 29 for a speeding violation.

Deputies made contact with the driver Toriann Michelle Russ, 31, of Omaha, and detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw an unrestrained child in the vehicle, said police. Russ was also allegedly driving impaired, according to authorities.

Russ was placed under arrest for — operating while intoxicated second offense, child endangerment, driving while revoked, possession of marijuana and failure to use child restraint device.

Russ is being held with a $6,300 cash bond pending an initial appearance with the Fremont County Magistrate.

