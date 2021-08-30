Omaha woman creates award-winning kolache inspired by Christmas dinner

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An idea for a Christmas dinner-flavored kolache has won one Omaha woman three months' worth of the popular Chech-inspired pastry.

The annual 'Create a New Kolache' contest by the Kolache Factory drew in over 1,200 recipe ideas, all centered around the "Christmas in July" theme.

Fans voted for their favorite flavor idea in an online contest and Omahan Kelli Kramer's creation, Little Drummer Boy, was among the top picks.

The kolache is stuffed with chicken, lemon juice, garlic, rosemary, paprika, brown sugar and cranberry sauce.

“When I saw the contest on the website, I spend some time brainstorming with my boyfriend. We both agreed that a classic Christmas dinner combined with a traditional Christmas song would be a strong showing,” explained Kelli Kramer. “We’re happy to know our little idea did so well and are very excited to put our winnings to good use and eventually try the winner!”

For more information on a Kolache Factory near you, please click here .

Here are the winning holiday kolache entries:

Gold Medal Winner: The Jolly Gingerbread - Amber Miller - Noblesville, IN

-Gingerbread, cinnamon, and nutmeg, topped with streusel and drizzled honey icing.

Silver Medal Winner: Santa’s Chocolate Pecan Pie - Allene Boone - Dallas, TX

-Chocolate chips, pecans, and pecan pie filling, topped with caramel drizzle.

Bronze Medal Winner: Little Drummer Boy - Kelli Kramer - Omaha, NE

-Shredded chicken sauteed with fresh-squeezed lemon juice, garlic, rosemary, paprika and brown sugar. Then mixed with a cranberry sauce made with real cranberries.

“We received so many original and tasty ideas from our customers in this contest – as we always do – but the Jolly Gingerbread was absolutely amazing, and we can’t wait to share it with our customers nationwide this December. We want to thank Kelli for sharing her creativity and love of kolaches with us. We hope she enjoys kolaches on us every day for the next three months!” said Dawn Nielsen, COO of Kolache Factory.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.