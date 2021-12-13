Omaha woman federally sentenced for importing $118K in counterfeit goods

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that 29-year-old Paw Moo of Omaha had been sentenced to three years of probation last Friday by acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp.

The sentence stemmed from a charge of trafficking counterfeit items in March when agents from Homeland Security conducted an investigation of her residence.

According to a press release distributed by the United States Department of Justice, the investigation yielded "handbags, clothes, blankets, phone cases, belts and a wallet from brands to include Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Yves St. Laurent, Michael Kors, Coach and Nike. The total manufacturers’ suggested retail price of the seized merchandise exceeded $118,000."

Investigators were led to the residence by Moo's importation of counterfeit goods, which she sold online from fall 2020 to March 2021.

A month prior to the search, Moo imported a package of counterfeit purses that listed her residence for delivery. Unbeknownst to Moo at the time, the package had been seized by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Anchorage, Alaska. Through the use of an undercover officer, a controlled delivery was conducted and Moo's accepted the package, which led to the search of her residence.

