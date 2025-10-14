Omaha woman files lawsuit against mayor alleging First Amendment violation on Facebook page

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha woman has filed a lawsuit against Mayor John Ewing, alleging her First Amendment rights were violated when someone blocked her from his official mayoral Facebook page.

Lisa Kilker, who lives downtown, is a vocal advocate for residents of the Regis Building, which sits next to the months-old sinkhole on 16th Street. For a long time, she was supportive of Ewing, even taking photos with him at the sinkhole during his mayoral campaign. However, after months of waiting for repairs, she started posting frequently on the page, criticizing what she calls a lack of action.

In an exclusive interview with KMTV, Kilker said she wants this lawsuit to send a message.

"This is absolutely unacceptable for a leader to be doing stuff like this. He needs to hear our complaints, he needs to be understanding and he is not," Kilker said.

The city responded with a brief statement saying it has received the lawsuit and will respond appropriately.

After this claim was filed, someone with access to the mayor's Facebook page unblocked her.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

