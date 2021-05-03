Omaha woman hospitalized after being attacked by dogs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Omaha couple and their miniature poodle were attacked by two pit bull-type dogs, sending the woman to a hospital with bites to her face and hands.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported the attack happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the Benson community as the woman and her husband were walking their dog.

Police say the two pit bull-mixes attacked the woman and her poodle, which she had picked up to try to protect. The husband then grabbed the poodle and ran, drawing the pit bulls away from his wife.

Authorities say the man suffered bites to his arm, and the poodle underwent surgery for injuries to its leg.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.