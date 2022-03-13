Omaha woman killed in two-vehicle accident

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An investigation continues after a fatal crash in Omaha.

The accident happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at 42nd Street and Grover. Police say a 2017 Jeep Compass was making a left turn into a store parking lot when a 2011 Chevrolet Impala traveling at a high rate of speed struck the Jeep.

Firefighters saw the accident and responded, but the Jeep driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified as 35-year-old Regina K. Bright of Omaha.

The Impala driver was identified as 21-year-old Jonathan M. McDougald. He suffered a non-life-threatening knee injury.

According to Omaha Police, speed is considered a factor in this crash while alcohol is not.

