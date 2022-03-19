Omaha woman sentenced to 25 to 40 years in son's death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 29-year-old Omaha woman has been sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison for the death of her 8-month-old son.

Mandy Watson De Garcia was sentenced this week after she pleaded no contest in January to intentional child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

Her son, Leovardo Garcia, died about three weeks after he was taken to a hospital in August 2019 with seizures, blood clots and head swelling.

De Garcia said the boy was injured after he fell backward and hit his head at their home.

Doctors determined the boy's injuries were too severe to be accidental.

