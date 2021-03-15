Omaha woman sentenced to prison for fatal accident

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha woman was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a fatal accident last year on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska’s Sarpy County.

Prosecutors said in a news release that 25-year-old Kenisha Prentice was ordered on Monday to serve five to 10 years in prison for felony motor vehicle homicide.

She also was sentenced to another 18 months to 3 years in prison for DUI causing serious bodily injured, with the sentences to be served consecutively.

