Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha woman showcasing musical talents on Spanish language TV show

items.[0].videoTitle
Omaha woman showcasing musical talents on Spanish language TV show
Posted at 2:00 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 03:08:36-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - An Omaha woman will get to showcase her musical talents and represent Omaha on a Los Angeles-based Spanish language television show called Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento.

Joslyn Metcalf is a singer and violinist. Each singer will perform before famous judges, and ultimately, the public will vote.

The winner receives $100,000 and an opportunity to launch their professional career.

You can watch the show Monday night at 7 on YouTube's Estrella TV.

3 News Now photojournalist Kevin Rempe caught up with Metcalf this week and she gave us a taste of what to expect. Watch his report at the top of the page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018