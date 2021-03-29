Omaha woman showcasing musical talents on Spanish language TV show

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - An Omaha woman will get to showcase her musical talents and represent Omaha on a Los Angeles-based Spanish language television show called Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento.

Joslyn Metcalf is a singer and violinist. Each singer will perform before famous judges, and ultimately, the public will vote.

The winner receives $100,000 and an opportunity to launch their professional career.

You can watch the show Monday night at 7 on YouTube's Estrella TV.

3 News Now photojournalist Kevin Rempe caught up with Metcalf this week and she gave us a taste of what to expect. Watch his report at the top of the page.

