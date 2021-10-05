Omaha Women’s Center for Advancement says hotline calls up nearly 40% compared to last year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Omaha Women’s Center for Advancement (WCA), the organization has answered more than 8,200 hotline calls this year — a 40% increase compared to this time last year.

“The pandemic created an especially difficult and dangerous environment for victims of domestic violence and their children,” Jannette Taylor, President and CEO of the WCA. “We know that when stress levels increase, attacks become more frequent and oftentimes, more severe. With financial insecurity and all the other challenges the pandemic has created, it’s also become much more difficult for victims to get out of abusive situations safely and, more importantly, stay out.”

So far in 2021, the WCA has:

Provided free services to more than 3,300 survivors

Answered more than 8,200 hotline calls - up nearly 40% from this time last year

Completed nearly 3,500 safety plans

Assisted nearly 800 survivors who are working toward self-sufficiency

Offered counseling sessions to more than 350 survivors

Provided free legal services to more than 675 survivors

Assisted survivors involved in nearly 275 immigration cases

Being that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the WCA said it’s a great time to bring attention to the problem of domestic violence in our community and the services which are available to those in need to help them escape abusive situations.

“As the pandemic drags on, the abuse continues. The numbers show there are a lot of people suffering behind closed doors,” said Taylor. “At the WCA, we’re finding creative ways to reach those who need our services by addressing their immediate safety needs and connecting them with advocates for long-term support.”

To help meet the increased demand for services offered, the WCA's Partners Guild is hosting an annual fundraising event on Friday, Oct. 15 at Champions Run. The theme of the event will be "Roaring 20s."

“REMIX is a one-night opportunity for the community to have a great time while raising critical funds that support our clients,” said Jennifer Hamann, Honorary Chair for the event. “The pandemic forced us to cancel this important fundraiser last year, so we’re hoping for a big turnout from our supporters."

For more information about the fundraiser and the services offered by the WCA, visit its website.

