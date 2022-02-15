Watch
Omaha-World Herald publisher Lee Enterprises gets boost in court ruling

Lee Enterprises owns the Omaha-World Herald
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - The Omaha World Herald building is seen in downtown Omaha, Neb. Nov. 30, 2011. Newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises is asking its shareholders to help it fight off a hostile takeover offer from Alden Global Capital. The publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Buffalo News and dozens of other newspapers, including nearly every daily newspaper in Nebraska, sent a letter to shareholders on Jan. 24, 2022 asking them to support its board nominees in the dispute with Alden.
Posted at 1:10 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 14:10:42-05

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lee Enterprises' effort to repel a hostile takeover got a boost Tuesday when a judge ruled the newspaper publisher could ignore two director nominations from the Alden Global Capital hedge fund. Lee owns the Omaha World-Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, Council Bluffs-based The Daily Nonpareil along with many other newspapers in Nebraska.

But Alden is taking the ruling in stride and said it will press the fight by with a "Vote No" campaign, urging shareholders to vote against Lee’s Chairman Mary Junck and one other longstanding board member at the company’s upcoming annual meeting on March 10.

Late last year, Lee rejected Alden’s $24 per share offer to buy the company because it said the roughly $141 million bid “grossly undervalues” the publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Tulsa World, Richmond Times-Dispatch and dozens of other newspapers.

On Tuesday, Lee's shares were trading at $37 apiece.

