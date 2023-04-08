Omaha worshipers take to the streets to commemorate Good Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Outside of St. Mary Magdalene Church, a crowd of worshipers gathered on Good Friday.

“We recognize that his crucifixion is more than an event from 2000 years ago. We believe in his word that his passion and death continue today in his people,” said one worshiper during Friday’s Walk for Justice.

They were there to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and take heed of his lessons to help those who are struggling.

“A modern-day Way of the Cross, to remember especially all of those that carry heavy crosses here in our community,” said Cathy Jenkins Walsh with Sacred Heart Parish.

In between readings of scripture, worshipers shared stories of struggling immigrant families, those challenged by addiction, homelessness as well as marginalized communities like the LGBTQ+ community to recognize the challenges they face and accept that every one of us can do something to help those in need.

“We just want to remember the way that Jesus treated everyone, with genuine love and mercy,” said Jenkins Walsh.

One of the worshipers at this year’s Walk for Justice was Nolan Murray.

After many years of attending the walk, Nolan took on the role of Christ for this year’s procession.

“It's hard. Most of the time in our lives we aren’t seeing these people close up. Just reminding ourselves that these people are out there and need our help. We can use everything that we have to help them. Days like this help bring that to fruition” said Murray.

Nolan said the walk comes at an important time in Nebraska.

Politics are more divisive than ever and he believes the walk represents the best of what we can do when we put differences aside to help one another.

“Regardless of political views and anything like that, our world is very divided today. It gives me great pains to see the fighting and division with everyone in our society. Trying as a church to come together in the care of the poor and marginalized. It is something we need to come together and find common ground on,” said Murray.

