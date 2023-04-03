Omaha wreath ceremony honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on 55th Anniversary of his death

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday people in Omaha paid homage to a civil rights legend as wreaths were laid in honor of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who was assassinated 55 years ago on April 2, 1968.

The wreath laying took place at the northwestern corner of 24th and Lake and was organized by the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Metropolitan Omaha (IMA) to honor the iconic civil rights leader. The ceremony also featured various speakers, singers and posting of the colors by Omaha North High School’s color guard.

“It’s important to remember what happened in ‘68 and the changing time in the United States,” said Reverend Portia Cavitt, the first female president of IMA. “For these young people standing with him, the youngest in 1st and high school students, that they need to know it’s not so much to hear about Dr. King and when he was born but also how he was killed and why he was killed so they can continue to live out his dream and have something to offer.”

The memorial site is scheduled to be renovated this spring and the community is encouraged to help purchase pavers to support the site and honor family and loved ones.

