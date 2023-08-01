Omahans being cautious of mountain lion; could be following creek

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A mountain lion had been spotted three times in southwest Omaha since early last week, and people in that part of town are taking notice.

Keeping his young grandkids in mind, Dan Charf keeps and eye out, believing the mountain lion has taken a liking to the creek not far from his house. The kids will play in his yard and the nearby playground next to the creek.

He said he's seen plenty of wildlife along Hell Creek, like foxes, turkeys and deer.

"I've never seen a cat," he said. "I don't want to, either."

The confirmed sightings are all near the creek. Early last week, the Mountain Lion was spotted outside a home near I-80 and Q Street. Early Friday, it was spotted in a commercial area near 110th and Mockingbird Drive. On Saturday, there was a sighting near 116th and Polk Streets.

Mountain lions are rarely found in Omaha. They have previously been captured or killed in Omaha in 2003 and 2015. In the 2003 capture, the mountain lion was believed to have followed the Big Papillion Creek.

"There's always the possibility that it leaves town, which would be great," said Sam Wilson of Nebraska Game and Parks, who is following up on tips and monitoring the area. "But if not, mountain lion response plan does call for us to, or OPD (Omaha Police), to kill it if it can safely be done ... our number one priority is to err on the side of safety."

A sighting at Zorinsky Lake on Sunday is unconfirmed. No video or other evidence has been found to substantiate the claim.

Experts say you shouldn't run from a mountain lion. That might trigger its instinct to chase. Make yourself appear threatening, experts say. Make yourself appear big and keep eye contact. While keeping eye contact with the cat, pick up kids so they don't run, and throw things if you can. Speak loudly and firmly.

"Mountain lions typically flee people," Wilson said. "However, people should use common sense and not approach a mountain lion if they see it. They should back away, get into a vehicle or a house if they can, and call 911."

