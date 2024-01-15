Omahans coping with dangerous cold this weekend as they dig out from Friday's snowstorm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After Friday’s snowstorm, Saturday was the first day to start digging out, despite the dangerous cold, sisters Loretta and Margaret Wolf got a head start.

“We started shoveling yesterday to kind of get a little bit ahead on this,” Margaret said.

“We had pretty big drifts in the driveway,” Loretta said. “We got after it this morning and the sun poked out.”

The sun didn’t help the temperature, it’s been below zero much of the day. Loretta shared how she and her sister managed in the elements.

“Layers!” She said. “We’ve got layers on to the point where it gets too hot.”

Temperatures are expected to bottom out at 20 below zero this weekend, it’s the kind of weather Loretta said you have to prepare for inside your home.

“Rugs by the door, we have the sink cabinets open that are along an outside wall,” She said.

As bad as it is one thing the weather hasn’t affected is the generosity of neighbors, many are taking time as they dig out to help others.

“When we’re lucky enough for our snowblower to start, we like to do the neighbors too.”

A simple decision to help out, it’s their hope that’s what gets us all through the cold snap.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.