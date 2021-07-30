Omahans invited “To-Gather” at Tri-Faith’s Picnic on the Commons

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tri-Faith Initiative is hosting its first in-person gathering since 2019.

This year, Tri-Faith’s annual Picnic on the Commons is back and featuring local food trucks, interactive art installations, live entertainment, and the unveiling of two brand-new projects, this year’s picnic invites Omahans of all faiths, backgrounds, and beliefs into an immersive, interfaith experience.

SEE ALSO: Countryside Comm. Church opens in Tri-Faith Initiative

Picnic goers are also invited to tour the Tri-Faith Commons on Sunday, August 1 at 4 p.m., including Temple Israel, Countryside Community Church, American Muslim Institute, Abraham’s Bridge, the Tri-Faith Garden, and the brand new Tri-Faith Center.

Central to the gathering is the unveiling of Tri-Faith’s "To-Gather" picnic tables.

“Tri-Faith started with a simple idea: A picnic table to gather around is all we really need for interfaith relationships to flourish. 'To-Gather' invited teams of architects and artists to build one-of-a-kind picnic tables to be placed throughout Omaha," said Tri-Faith Executive Director Wendy Goldberg.

The first "To-Gather" architectural table, at Temple Israel on the Tri-Faith Commons, will be unveiled at the picnic. Locations throughout the Tri-Faith Commons and city, including North Omaha, South Omaha, Midtown, and Downtown, have also been selected to host these unique gathering spaces.

Participants can bring their own picnic baskets, or discover something new from Wonton Jon’s, Anthony Piccolo’s, Sweet Rice Thai Food Truck, New Orleans Sneaux, and GrabNGo Drinks & Snacks.

Details and registration can be found at trifaith.org/events.

