Omaha's aging gas main replacement project gets boost from $10M grant: Here's how it impacts you

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Metropolitan Utility District's project to replace aging cast iron gas mains received a big boost Friday: a $10 million federal grant.

The grant was part of the federal infrastructure bill. The project, though, has been ongoing since 2008.

MUD says the grant will have benefits for their customers, including increased property values, improved safety and affordability of gas.

Cost

Replacing the mains with modern plastic pipes will reduce the frequency of repairs, said Masa Niiya, MUD's VP of Engineering.

"Those repairs are costly each time you're digging up the street," he said. "Corrosion will take place and it just adds to the cost of maintenance. So (the modern alternative) will lower the cost in the long run."

Safety

While meters in some older parts of town are in the inside of homes, that's changing. In addition, easier access to the meters allows for integrity inspections. Niiya says that gives quicker access to the shut-off valve in case of emergencies. The new system also includes an automatic shut-off feature.

"If somebody were to dig into that line, the line will automatically shut off," he said. "It's just a spring-loaded device that slows down the flow of gas if it's punctured."

Environment

Reducing leaks has a significant environmental impact, too. In the first 14 years of the replacement project, reduced leakage from repairs has displaced the amount of carbon dioxide released by 420,000 metric tons, MUD says, equal to 465 million pounds of coal burned.

