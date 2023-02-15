Omaha's 'Andy Reid' reacts to Super Bowl victory and explains the life of a superfan

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — If you follow us on social media, you'll remember last week we introduced you to a Ralston man who's a big fan of the Chief’s head coach Andy Reid on our Instagram page.

You could say he bears a striking resemblance to the Chiefs icon. And as the team prepares to celebrate in Kansas City Wednesday, 3 News Now Reporter Ron Johnson introduced us to him.

Let's take a look at that resemblance can you guess which one is the real Andy Reid?

KMTV

It might be hard to tell and of course and that's the way Jeff James likes it.

He's been impersonating Reid for about a decade now, after kind of stumbling into it. Before you ask, of course, he is on his way down to Wednesday's victory parade.

James went all out when it comes to copying Andy Reid's wardrobe, he's got the hats, the shirts, even the burger menu — if you know, you know.

3 News Now wanted to know if he planned on running into any other Andy Reid look-a-likes.

"I have over the years, ran across other ones that do this, and uh, we take a quick picture together and shake hands and walk-on wander around and see the fans,” said James.

He said the get-up comes with many perks as one might imagine: he's always taking pictures with people and accepting free stuff. He said he's never paid for beer in about as long as he's impersonated Reid.

When asked what he thinks of his doppelganger, Mr. Reid, here's what James said:

"I've seen the way that Andy has been able to really bring the team together and with an excellent quarterback get the offense rolling, even if we've gotten rid of a few players over the years, like last year, Tyreek Hill left — he still keeps the offense rolling,” said James.

Omaha's 'Andy Reid' reacts to Super Bowl

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.