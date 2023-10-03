Omaha's children's hospital celebrating 75th anniversary: Rebranding to Children's Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In celebration of 75 years, Children's Hospital and Medical Center is rebranding, now Children's Nebraska.

The new name is something the feel, they have always been.

In a packed room Tuesday morning, Children's team members came together to celebrate this new identity. Although the name is changing, the mission holds true.

Making Children's what it is today has always been a goal for President and CEO Chanda Chacon.

"It has always been in my vision, as we look out to what we can do, because to me as an independent children's hospital it's our obligation to get ahead of where families need us, so when they need us we are already there with the kind of care and support that they need," Chacon said.

She said it is an amazing time to re-introduce themselves to the region. Helping to identify where they are located and the work that is happening.

