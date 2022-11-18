Omaha's Community Correction Center looking for missing inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities are searching for an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O).

According to a press release:

Robert Moss left the facility today without authorization. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed and located by staff members near a shopping center about a mile from the facility.

Omaha police officers say his last known location was near the facility.

Moss was sentenced to one year on a charge of theft by receiving ($1500 - $5000) out of Douglas County.

He has a tentative release date of January 30, 2023.

Moss is a 38-year-old Black man, with black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.