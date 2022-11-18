Watch Now
Omaha's Community Correction Center looking for missing inmate

Community Corrections Center – Omaha
Posted at 6:49 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 19:49:08-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities are searching for an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O).

According to a press release:

Robert Moss left the facility today without authorization. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed and located by staff members near a shopping center about a mile from the facility.

Omaha police officers say his last known location was near the facility.

Moss was sentenced to one year on a charge of theft by receiving ($1500 - $5000) out of Douglas County.

He has a tentative release date of January 30, 2023.

Moss is a 38-year-old Black man, with black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

