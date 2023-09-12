Omaha's Concordia Lutheran says student shown on social media with handgun 'transitioning' out of school

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A social media post from a Concordia Lutheran Schools student, which depicted that student with a handgun, raised concerns at the school on Monday. Concordia is a K-12, private school located near 156th and Fort Streets in Omaha. Law enforcement was contacted and is providing extra security on Tuesday "for added peace of mind."

Concordia Lutheran released the following statement on Monday:

We're reaching out to provide clarity on a situation that came to our attention last evening.

A social media post depicting one of our students with a handgun was shared with us. Acting on this information, we promptly contacted the police, who informed us they were already addressing the situation. Following their visit to the student's home, they are now overseeing the matter.

In light of these events, the student is immediately transitioning away from Concordia. Our decisions are always made with the utmost consideration for the safety and well-being of our entire community.

Our community is one of our greatest strengths. The interconnectedness, trust, and vigilance we share act as protective barriers, ensuring that we always look out for one another. This event reminds us of the importance of this bond.

For added peace of mind, we've consulted with local law enforcement about their presence on campus tomorrow morning. Regardless of their decision, you'll notice an increased Concordia presence at our curb, ensuring a smooth and safe start to the day.

Concordia stands firm in its mission to offer a secure and nurturing environment. The trust and shared values we've built with you underpin every step we take. Please know that we keep the student, their family, and the entire situation in our prayers, seeking guidance and understanding.

Should you have any questions or concerns, our lines of communication are open. We are here to discuss and support you in any way needed.

Thank you for your understanding and ongoing trust.

Rob Cooksey

Head of Schools

This is a developing story.

