Omaha's Detox Sober Lounge welcomes patrons during Sober October

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Whether you’ve been sober for a while, taking a break from alcohol or supporting a loved one, Detox Sober Lounge is open to you.

Omaha’s first and only sober lounge offers a place to have some fun while finding support for those taking part in Sober October.

Sober October started seven years ago in the United Kingdom and was originally a fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support, a fundraiser that continues today.

Now people all around the world take part in the month of sober living as a way to get healthier, kick start their journey of sobriety or just evaluate their relationship with alcohol.

Alexis Lawson, owner of Detox Sober Lounge,knows that sobriety is easier when you're not doing it alone.

“Fellowship is very important when you’re trying to cut that out of your life," Lawson said. "You got to be around like-minded people.”

Lawson has been sober for four years. She started the lounge as a pop up concept before finding a permanent home on 72nd and Blondo.

“I get these moments where I’m overjoyed, and I’m just filled with like gratitude when I see everyone having a good time playing pool, playing darts and everyone’s just having a fun time sober."

The lounge has several events planned in the month of October, including Octsoberfest Saturday night.

“We got some EDM DJs coming in to spin some tracks, for us," Lawson said. "It’s going to be great.”

While they’re having fun, the staff — many of whom are in recovery themselves — say their mission is still to offer a safe and supportive space.

“We’re still here for anyone even seeking recovery," Lawson said. "If you come through our doors with questions, our staff can help you with that as well.”

The lounge is currently raising money to get their kitchen up and running to be able to offer food to patrons.

The Lounge is open every Friday and Saturday from 5pm to 2am and every other Thursday 7pm to midnight.

They also hosts a women’s empowerment group every Tuesday from 7-8pm.

