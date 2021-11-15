Omaha’s FBI office seeking possible victims of man charged with possessing child porn

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the FBI’s office in Omaha, it’s seeking potential victims of a man charged with possessing and receiving child pornography in connection to a daycare in Lincoln — going back decades.

The office identified the suspect as 58-year-old Matt Tibbels of Lincoln and is asking for “help in identifying potential victims who attended Theresa Tibbels’ Daycare from 1989 to present.”

The FBI says its investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information about children who may have been victimized by Tibbels to visit the office’s website or call the FBI’s office in Omaha at 402-493-8688.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.