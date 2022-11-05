Omaha's first snowfall of the season won't be much but many suggest to prepare

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "I'll be honest with you. I just moved here in June, so I haven't had a Midwest winter," said 3 News Now reporter Molly Hudson.

When the people I spoke with heard that, they said to prepare now.

"Getting everything before it happens is the best bet because then you are not having to run out to the store, in bad weather. You have it on hand. It's ready to go," said Sean Grant, General Manager of Westlake ACE Hardware.

The shelves are fully stocked now, so you may think you have some time. But the biggest tip is planning ahead so you might want to stock up before the winter rush hits.

"It's supply chain issues, everybody's got it. We are well stocked in snow blowers, shovels (and) ice melt. But it depends on the season. If we have a really heavy season, those items could be hard to find later on," Grant said.

With not much snow expected Grant suggests having three things now, a shovel, an ice scrapper and some ice melt.

La Vista resident Richard V. is dreading the cold weather coming.

"I hate snow," Richard said. "I don't like the cold."

And although he hasn't done much to prepare for this snowfall, as a Nebraska native, he has some tips of his own.

"Buy winter gloves, a coat (and) be prepared. Have at least 3/4 a tank of gasoline and put Heet in your gas tank," Richard said.

After several months of nice weather, Nebraska State Patrol said it's easy to forget the driving practices that should be followed in the winter.

"Just plan accordingly. Make sure you have a plan. Give yourself some of that extra time. Watch your speed. Watch the following distance. Always wear your seatbelt and don't ever drink and drive," said Lt. Michael Grummert with Nebraska State Patrol.

And Grummert said to keep in mind the elevated surfaces on the roads.

"A lot of times they haven't been cleared, they can be. Those elevated surfaces could be quite dangerous with the ice and that type of stuff," Grummert said.

And if you are dreading the first possible snowfall, Richard suggests you think ahead.

"Think spring," Richard said.

If you are headed to the Husker game on Saturday, Nebraska State Patrol suggests you check the roads before you leave and look at alternate routes to avoid construction.

