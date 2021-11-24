Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces Black Friday membership special

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As people plan to battle it out at brick-and-mortar stores for big deals this Black Friday, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is be offering an online deal you’ll want to check out — and it started today.

Through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., the zoo said, “Shoppers receive more than 20% off when they purchase or renew a Zoo Household or Grandparent Membership in combination with a Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Membership - a $230 value for the cost of $180 (discount offer valid for Zoo and Wildlife Safari Park combination memberships only). A renewal now adds 12 more months of Zoo fun to your current membership.”

Those interested in cashing in will need to use a coupon code “BF2021” at the zoo’s website or at its guest services center during hours of operation.

If you want more information, you can call the zoo at 402-799-8401 or visit the aforementioned website.

The zoo also provided an update on its holiday hours.

It said, “Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed on both Thanksgiving and Christmas Days this year, Nov. 25 and Dec. 25. Normal hours are currently 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every other day of the week. There will also be a Black Friday Sale in the Omaha’s Zoo Gift Shop on Friday, Nov. 26, offering 25 percent off merchandise (not including books, animal paintings, calendars, and gift cards).”

It added, “The operations of the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska are currently at its end of season and weather dependent. The Wildlife Safari Park will be open this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 26, 27 and 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy nature and the Wildlife Safari Park from the security of their vehicle.”

