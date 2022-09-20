Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces Ghouls & Glow events in October

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has announced the dates of when Ghouls & Glow presented by Veridian Credit Union will be making its return.

This attraction will be open on October 7 - 9, October 14 - 16, and October 21 - 30.

Tickets are available for purchase online.

See full press release below:

"Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium proudly announces the return of Ghouls & Glow presented by Veridian Credit Union.

This light-time adventure for the whole family is bigger than ever this Halloween at Omaha's Zoo and Aquarium.

This zero frightful and all delightful event is an illuminated spectacle for all ages being held October 7 - 9, October 14 - 16, and October 21 - 30, 2022.

Over 400 larger-than-life lanterns, custom-made for the Zoo, will illuminate the Bay Family’s Children’s Adventure Trails.

Visitors will encounter dancing skeletons, candy monsters, jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, witches, wizards, spider web arches, sugar skulls with elements of nature, an eerie house, a mummy band and other friendly ghouls. A number of bats, vultures, spiders and black cats will also light up the trails.

New this year at Fisherman’s Landing picnic pavilion, guests can purchase and enjoy a s’mores kit, or pick out the perfect miniature pumpkin to decorate and take home. Visitors can also take a ride on Sue’s Carousel.

The Zoo has added something new for parents too. On Friday and Saturday nights, two bars will be available with seasonal alcoholic drinks.

And as if that wasn’t enough, new this year is the V.I.G (Very Important Ghoul) Ticket. V.I.G. ticketholders get even more boo for their buck!

Besides access to the lanterns, entertainment and exhibits, a V.I.G. ticket automatically includes additional sweet benefits (up to a $60 value!).

Benefits include early admission, access to the V.I.G. Lounge and an exclusive trick-or-treat bag with a light-up wristband, extra candy, souvenir cup, and tickets for a carousel ride, a s’mores kit, pumpkin decorating, and merchandise discount.

Trick-or-treating is also back as a nightly event again. To help the Zoo stay green, guests should bring their own bag to collect treats.

Visitors can also catch an animal ambassador program, grab a bite to eat at the new Plaza Café or Glacier Bay Landing grill, or explore some of the Zoo’s indoor exhibits such as Mahoney Kingdoms of the Night or the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium.

Outside of the main lantern display, hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins will glisten along the Zoo’s pathways, as well as a 14-foot-tall pumpkin tree and themed lighting and décor provided by the Zoo’s holiday lighting partner, Holidynamics.

Throughout the evening, Omaha Circus Arts will showcase their amazing acts of fire dancing, aerials, juggling and flow arts, while Omaha Street Percussion returns with their popular percussion performances.

Joe Cole’s Magic Show will bring awe and delight to little ones and a DJ will keep everyone dancing all night long.

Both General Admission and V.I.G. tickets are available for purchase online.

Hours of operation on Sunday through Thursday nights are from 6:30 to 9 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday nights from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Ticket prices vary based on date of attendance and for Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium members. If purchased onsite at the Zoo, prices increase $3 per ticket.

Online ticket purchases are encouraged. Tickets are available for purchase online starting today, Sept. 16.

Use coupon code GHOUL2022 to save an additional $2 per General Admission ticket for online purchases made through Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 11:59 p.m. CDT. Code valid for online ticket purchases only.

October 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 28-30:

General Admission

Member Adult = $17.50

Member Child = $19.50

Non-Member Adult = $21.50

Non-Member Child = $23.50

Children ages 2 and under are free and do not require an admission ticket.



V.I.G. Admission



Member Adult/Chaperone (no treat bag) = $17.50

Member Child (Ages 3+ w/ treat bag) = $44.50

Non-Member Adult/Chaperone (no treat bag) = $21.50

Non-Member Child (Ages 3+ w/ treat bag) = $48.50

Children ages 2 and under will not receive a treat bag and do not require an admission ticket.

Please purchase a V.I.G. Child Ticket if you would like them to receive a treat bag.

October 24-27:

General Admission



Member Adult = $13.50

Member Child = $15.50

Non-Member Adult = $17.50

Non-Member Child = $19.50

Children ages 2 and under are free and do not require an admission ticket.

V.I.G. Admission



Member Adult/Chaperone (no treat bag) = $13.50

Member Child (Ages 3+ w/ treat bag) = $40.50

Non-Member Adult/Chaperone (no treat bag) = $19.50

Non-Member Child (Ages 3+ w/ treat bag) = $44.50

Children ages 2 and under will not receive a treat bag and do not require an admission ticket.

Please purchase a V.I.G. Child Ticket if you would like them to receive a treat bag.

Please note that Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is committed to taking the necessary precautions to protect the health and wellness of all staff, guests and animals. We have adopted the principals of a "healthy you, healthy Zoo.”

Wash your hands regularly, cover your cough, stay with your group, and practice social distancing.

During Ghouls & Glow presented by Veridian Credit Union, social distancing and face masks are encouraged.

Traffic inside the lantern display will follow a one-way path.

For the safety of our animals, during Animal Ambassador programming guests may not touch the animals and will be required to keep a 6-foot distance.

Staff handing out candy will wear gloves. Guests are not permitted to reach for their own treats."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.