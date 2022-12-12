Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces its 12 Days of Giving; prizes given away at random

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced on Monday its 12 Days of Giving for guests looking to spend time at the zoo this holiday season.

Visitors to both the zoo and the social media pages run by the zoo can expect to be randomly selected for a prize from Dec. 13 until Dec. 24.

In celebration of the Holiday season, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces the 12 Days of Giving.

Visitors to the Zoo or the Zoo’s social media pages each day will be randomly selected to win the prize of the day beginning Dec. 13, and continuing daily through Dec. 24.

Prizes range from Penguins and Pancakes tickets to same-day animal experiences. The day’s prize will be announced each morning at 7 a.m. CST on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; and also through an eNews email to Zoo members the evening prior.

The winner will either be a visitor to Zoo grounds that day or selected via the Zoo’s Facebook or Instagram pages. The details of how to win the daily prize will be explained in the social posts and email.

“Being new to the Zoo, I am excited to take part in the fourth year of the 12 Days of Giving. This Zoo tradition with its festive daily surprises is a fun way to thank the great Omaha community for their continued support,” said Luis Padilla, president and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

“We hope this gives people a way to celebrate the holidays together by visiting our great Zoo and creating memories,” said Padilla.

New this year, additional opportunities to win “New Year, New Stuff to Zoo” prizes by visiting the Zoo on any one of the 12 Days of Giving.

Sign-up at the four prize boxes scattered around the Zoo for your chance to win a 2023 Wildlife Safari Park membership with a special Dino Pack to Jurassic Adventure, a “Party Animal” Birthday package, an Animal Meet and Greet experience or an Invitation to Elephants Eugenia’s and Sonny’s First Birthday Party. Winners will be announced on Monday, January 2, 2023.

The Zoo has seven acres of indoor exhibits to enjoy during the winter months. In the Lied Jungle, visitors are transported to the hot and humid climate of a rainforest while viewing species such as Malayan tapirs, monkeys and macaws.

The Desert Dome, the largest indoor desert in the world, offers 42,000 square feet of desert native plant and animal species.

The Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium allows visitors to come nose-to-nose with sea turtles and sharks in its 70-foot shark tunnel.

The Durham TreeTops Restaurant offers hot and cold food options, as well as indoor seating.

The Lozier Giant Screen Theaters are free for members or $7 per person for non-members. Films currently playing are:



Antarctica 2D – 11 a.m.,1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Wings Over Water – 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is currently open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Lied Jungle closes at 3 p.m. and the other exhibit buildings close at 5 p.m. The Zoo is closed on Christmas Day.

