Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium hosting events for the holiday season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is inviting guests in the community to help celebrate the holiday season with a series of events.

Join Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium for some of your family’s favorite holiday traditions, Cookies with the Clauses, Penguins and Pancakes, along with special holiday-themed camps.

Cookies with the Clauses

Cookies with the Clauses will be held on both Saturdays, December 10 and 17, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Guests will listen to a story from Santa and Mrs. Claus, decorate delicious cookies and learn how to make gifts for the animal in our own backyards.

Finish this delightful morning with admission to the Zoo. Tickets are $15 for Omaha's Zoo and Aquarium Members and $20 for Non-Members. Children 2 and under are free.

Penguins and Pancakes is back, on December 26-30, 2022. Enjoy pancakes from The Pancake Man, a penguin keeper talk and video from our Antarctic exhibit residents, as well as a special penguin plush to take home.

Two seating times are available for each date. Guests can choose to attend either a 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. seating. Member cost for the event is $25 for adults and $20 for children (ages 3-11).

Nonmember tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for children (ages 3-11). Children two and under are free. Capacity is limited. Pre-event reservations are required. All children must be accompanied by a paid adult.

Boxes, Bags, Ribbons & Bows Family Overnight Safari

Join the Boxes, Bags, Ribbons & Bows Family Overnight Safari on Friday, Dec. 23 where you spend the night at Hubbard Gorilla Valley and help make holiday enrichment packages for animals.

The workshop will explain the philosophy of enrichment and will conclude with a demonstration of enrichment being give out during the morning tour.

Cost includes paid admission, overnight stay, special guided tours, evening snack, "Grab-n-Go" breakfast, free day at the Zoo and a special enrichment viewing.

Minimum age for this overnight/workshop is 6 years old and the cost ranges from $40 - $52 per person.

Pre-registration required and the program runs from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. Reservations are being taken now at OmahaZoo.com/sleepingbag-safaris.

New Year's Celebration Family Safari

There will also be a special New Year's Celebration Family Safari on Friday, Dec. 30.

Guests will get to spend the night in the Scott Aquarium, experience our Sleeping Bag Safari program, and then wake the next day and participate in the Noon Year’s Eve event at the Zoo!

All this before the actual New Year! Reservations are being taken now at OmahaZoo.com/sleeping-bag-safaris. Space is limited so reserve yours today!

The cost is $52.00 per person and minimum age 4 years old. The program runs from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Ring in the New Year at Noon Year’s Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Have a wild time with entertainment from Joe Cole’s Magic Show, music and an early countdown to 2022 complete with a mini beach ball drop at noon outside on the Desert Dome Plaza.

Enjoy this fun family event without having to stay up until midnight. Event activities are free to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium members or with regular paid Zoo admission.

