Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium kicks off 12 Days of Giving on Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This season, going to visit your favorite sea lions may net you a prize.

Lucky visitors and social media followers of the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will have daily chances to win a prize in the annual 12 Days of Giving, which begins on Monday and runs through Christmas Eve.

Prizes range from same-day animal experiences to packages like the Simmons Wildlife Safari Park package. Winners will be randomly selected for a prize of the day, with announcements to occur at 7 a.m. each morning via the zoo's social media pages. The prizes are not restricted to same-day visitors but to anyone who follows the Zoo's pages on Facebook or Instagram.

The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is open each day from 10 to 4 p.m., though the Lied Jungle closes each day at 3 p.m. and the exhibit buildings at 5 p.m.

The zoo also offers plenty of indoor attractions so that you don't have to feel as frigid as the penguins just to look at them or stand in the snow to see the snow leopards. There is a massive seven acres of indoor exhibits from the Lied Jungle to the Desert Dome — the largest indoor desert in the world — to the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium.

The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed on Christmas Day.

