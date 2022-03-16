Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo announces third pregnant elephant, provides update on calves

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium hosted a press conference at the Elephant Family Quarters for a special announcement.

"We have a third pregnancy. And, that is Lolly. She is a first-time mom also. So, it means we spend extra time watching how she's doing," said Dennis Pate, president and CEO of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

The little pachyderm package will join half-siblings, Sonny and Eugenia, who were all fathered by Callee. Pate described the bull as a "really nice" elephant.

"That male really clicked with our girls," said Pate, who explained that the bull is well-liked by the female members of the herd and that's important for the breeding program.

The zoo also provided updates on Sonny and Eugenia. At nine-and-a-half weeks old, Eugenia weighs close to 240 pounds. Sonny is six and half weeks old and nearly 300 pounds.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.