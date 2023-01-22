Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo celebrates elephants' first birthdays

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday was a big day for a couple of the biggest babies you can find on planet Earth as two African elephants celebrated their first birthday at Henry Doorly Zoo.

Eugenia and Sonny were both born in January of 2022 and have grown a lot over the last year. When she first hit the scale Eugenia weighed 181 pounds, this year she weighs almost 700.

For Sonny, he first weighed around 202 pounds and now weighs 770.

Their birthday celebrations included cupcakes for the public and special birthday enrichment activities for Sonny and Eugenia.

“It's been amazing having the two of them together and around the same age. They love playing together it's their favorite activity you will probably see that behind me today. It’s really unusual for two elephants pregnant at any time and for them to cycle quickly and be bred close together and have babies close together is very unusual,” said Madeleine Mullen.

In addition to Eugenia and Sonny the Henry Doorly Zoo is also expecting to more baby elephants to be born later this year.

