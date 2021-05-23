Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo hosts lake cleanup

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is teaming up with other partners to host four free lake cleanup events.

The first clean-up happened Saturday at Benson Park. By showing up, volunteers learned about maintaining a healthy freshwater ecosystem and keeping their backyards clean.

"We have turtles, we have birds that come through, migratory birds that come through, and use these water systems too," said Pam Eby, the outdoor education program manager at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo. "It's a good way to show Nebraskans we want freshwater too, to go out there and be able to see nature and to keep our nature clean. We've got a lot of good places to go out there."

The next cleanup happens on June 19th.