Omaha's Keystone Trail closing for 5 months starting Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In Omaha, a section of the Keystone Trail is closing for about five months. Starting on Wednesday the trail will be closed from Cass Street to the NFM Pedestrian Bridge.

See the press release below:

On Wednesday, a section of the Keystone Trail from Cass Street to the NFM Pedestrian Bridge will be closed to all trail users so that the Omaha Public Works Department can utilize the trail corridor for sewage bypass operations.

Sewage bypass is needed as repairs are performed on a collapsed sewer.

The trail will be closed for approximately 5 months. A suggested detour around the closure is Cass Street to N. 76th Street to Rose Blumkin Drive.

The attached map shows the closure as well as the suggested detour around the closure.

City of Omaha Parks, Recreation, & Public Property

Questions regarding the project and trail closure should be directed to the City of Omaha Public Works - Sewer Maintenance Division at 402-444-5332.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.