Omaha's Life House embraces new name and mission as "Nebraska Diaper Bank"

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For new parents in need, diapers are a major concern. But Omaha's Life House is taking on a new mission — and name — to make sure families don't go without.

The organization is now changing its name to Nebraska Diaper Bank and will focus 100% on diaper needs.

To demonstrate their commitment to the cause, they're holding a "wrap around the clock" event for 24 hours straight. They expect to wrap more than 150,000 diapers in that time, which could help about 2,500 babies.

Nebraska Diaper Bank's executive director explains the approach.

"So that we know every family is getting a true supplement of diapers, we go ahead and break down the boxes and the plastic wrap packaging and rewrap them into supplements of 60 to 70 diapers per child depending on the age of the child."

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon also stopped by the event to help wrap diapers.

The Nebraska Diaper Bank provides about 80,000 diapers a month for families in Nebraska and Western Iowa.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.