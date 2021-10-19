Omaha’s ‘longest running tradition’ happening in spring of 2022 instead of this fall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the American Lung Association, it will host the Corporate Cup this spring instead of fall.

The event has been held in the fall since it began 40 years ago and raised $10 million during that time for research, local programs and advocacy.

The American Lung Association said registration for the event is open for the run which brings together about 3,000 athletes of all levels as well as families and corporate teams from across the state.

Funds raised will support the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung disease and contribute to the COVID-19 Action Initiative to help protect against future respiratory pandemics.

Organizers say they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure safety for all involved.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, April 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

You can register and find more information about the 41st Annual Corporate Cup by visiting the American Lung Association’s website .

