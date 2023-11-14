Omaha's official Christmas tree arrives at The Durham Museum

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's over 40 feet tall and a known staple for the holidays. Omaha's official Christmas tree was taken to The Durham Museum from a La Vista home.

Outside Steve Croy's home, a tree so massive, it extends into part of a neighbor's yard.

"My dad planted it in 1985," he said.

Steve sort of grew up with it.

"I was a teenager when he planted it. I'm 61 now, so it's been a while," he said.

A tree he and his family were so connected to, cut down and put on a truck to make the eleven-mile journey to the museum.

"There's a little sadness to it. I mean, my dad planted it. It's kind of a tribute to my dad because my dad decorated it as a Christmas tree every year since 1985 until he passed."

Steve's tree was chosen out of a pool of options. Decision-makers start to whittle it down in August.

"The tree needs to meet certain criteria," said Dawn Myron, director of communications for the museum. "It needs to have a single straight trunk. It also needs to be at least 40 feet tall. This one seems it hits that mark easily. Then, we have a team that goes out and scouts the tree and narrows it down to five."

Finally, a team inspects the tree and makes sure it's safe for transport.

In his front yard for decades and in his memories forever.

The tree lighting at The Durham Museum will take place on Nov. 24.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.