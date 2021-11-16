Omaha's official Christmas tree makes its way to the Durham Museum

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The holidays are approaching fast and an event on Monday certainly made it feel that way. The city’s official Christmas tree was cut down and transported to the Durham Museum.

This year, the tree that was picked has an extra special meaning.

The owners of the tree are Rosemary and her late husband Frank "Dinker" Synowiecki...as in the original owners of Dinkers Bar and Grill.

3 News Now photojournalist Clay Kush was there to capture the tree's journey and has more in the above video.

