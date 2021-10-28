Omaha's riverfront revitalization project awarded for execution and vision of the project

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's riverfront makeover project is a work in progress and now it's receiving national recognition.

The Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure honored Omaha’s riverfront project for its environmental sustainability.

On Thursday, city leaders and developers accepted the award at a special ceremony on the south side of Gene Leahy Mall.

"This is the highest level of possible recognition and the first in the state of Nebraska,” said HDR Vice President Marcella Thompson. “There are many great attributes that allowed the riverfront to earn envision verification. This spanned all aspects of sustainability — from improving the quality of life with the Omaha community, to preserving and protecting natural resources, to sustainability leadership demonstrated by the project team."

In order to get envision verification, the institute considered a number of areas including resource efficiency, innovation, preservation of character and rehabilitating community assets. The riverfront scored exceptionally well in these areas.

Work on the project is expected to wrap up in 2023.

