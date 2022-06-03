Omaha's zoo, wildlife safari park, take top honors in USA Today awards

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — While it won't come as a surprise to Nebraskans, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is one of the best zoos in the country. The sentiment was validated with multiple awards in the USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards along with the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park, announced the zoo on Friday.

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now An Indian Rhino chases a Pere David's Deer in the Asian Highlands Exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on April 9, 2022 in Omaha, Neb. The Asian Highlands was recently voted the best exhibit in the country in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Second place honors for "Best Zoo" overall went to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, with first and third place awards for "Best Zoo Exhibit" going to the Asian Highlands and Lied Jungle, respectively.

The Omaha zoo placed behind the Cincinnati Zoo & Botantical Garden in the overall category, while the Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo wedged between the Asian Highlands and Lied Jungle for second place in "Best Exhibit."

Courtesy of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park has also been named the Best Safari Park in North America by USA TODAY in the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.



The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Sarfari Park took home the gold as well for "Best Safari Park" on the continent.

The nominees were chosen by media experts as well as content creators and editors. Public voting for the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards occurred in May.

Senior Vice President and COO Dennis Schnurbusch of Omaha's zoo gave the following statement in a press release:

“We are beyond proud that Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has placed so prominently in the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. To have two of our exhibits in the number one and three spots, while also moving up a spot to the number two Best Zoo, is an incredible testament to the dedication of our Zoo team and the amazing support of the Omaha community.” Schnurbusch continued, “The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park has been consistently named to the Best Safari Park leader board and, more often than not, takes the first-place spot like we did this year. What an amazing accomplishment!”

