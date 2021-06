OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person critically injured.

Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Laurel avenue where they found the victim around 2:20 a.m.

Paramedics used CPR on the victim who they took to the Nebraska Medical Center.

So far, no word on any suspects.

