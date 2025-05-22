Watch Now
One critically injured in North Omaha shooting between deputy and men in a car

DCSO: one man injured, others ran from the scene; deputy now on leave
An early morning shooting between a DCSO deputy and men in a car in North Omaha. Suspects still on the loose hours later.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One man was critically injured when shooting erupted between a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy and men in a car near 48th and Pratt Streets early Thursday morning, a DCSO spokesperson said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the deputy was working in the area when they made contact with a car with multiple people inside. Officials have not said exactly what happened other than shooting began and when it was over one person was critically injured and the other suspects in the car had ran away.

Sheriff Aaron Hanson said the others in the car were still at large, possibly armed. He asked neighbors to watch their property and call 911 to report anything suspicious.

The deputy involved will be placed on administrative leave while the Nebraska State Patrol conducts an investigation.

