Fourteen-year-old dies after Tuesday evening shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE:

Omaha Police say a 14-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained in a shooting near 18th & Binney St Tuesday evening.

The victim is identified as Desmond Harrison.

The Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that left one critically injured Tuesday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to 18th and Binney St to investigate a ShotSpotter alert of multiple gunshots.

According to Omaha Police, the call was then upgraded by dispatch to a shooting with one victim.

Until Omaha Fire Department medics arrived, officers performed life-saving measures on the victim.

The victim was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition with CPR in progress.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tips leading to an arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a $10,000 reward.

